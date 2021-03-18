Illinois high court rules against woman seeking to withdraw guilty plea (copy)

The Illinois Supreme Court rejected Burge’s argument that section 113-4(c) requires the trial judge to advise a person charged with a crime of the various consequences at all times when the person pleads guilty, not just at arraignment.

The justices found that section 113-4(c) should be read within the four other subsections of section 113-4, specifically section 113-4(a), which states the subsection applies to guilty pleas at arraignment.

The justices also pointed to section 113-4(e) of the Code that makes specific reference to the trial judge advising a person charged with a crime “at that time or at any later court date.”

“Unlike subsection (e), where the legislature included an additional reference to ‘any later court date,’ subsection (c), like subsections (b) and (d), contains no such qualifying language giving it broad application beyond arraignment. Thus, without express language providing broader application, we can properly assume that the legislature intended for the provision to be limited to only arraignment,” the Illinois Supreme Court opinion states.

They also noted that if they interpreted section 113-4(c) as Burge suggested, then they would render “superfluous” section 115-2(a) of the Criminal Code — which governs the acceptance of pleas of guilty before and during trial.