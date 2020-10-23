 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois high court: Suspended Cook County officers can sue for back pay
0 comments
topical

Illinois high court: Suspended Cook County officers can sue for back pay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Supreme Court building

This undated file photo shows the Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield.

 CAPITOL NEWS ILINOIS FILE PHOTO

CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that officers who were suspended while undergoing disciplinary proceedings can sue the Cook County Sheriff's Office for back pay lost during their suspensions.

In the 4-3 decision, the state's high court upheld an appeals court's ruling allowing officers to sue Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office over the legitimacy of the merit board before the decisions in their disciplinary cases were made. The merit board investigates disciplinary matters involving police officers.

The court also determined that the officers can resume their lawsuit seeking repayment for lost wages during their suspensions, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

"Today, Tom Dart is being told in crystal clear language that the officers are entitled to due process and entitled to their backpay," attorney for the officers, Chris Cooper, said of the ruling.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office raised concerns regarding the decision, noting that it will stall disciplinary action against an officer for misconduct and make it harder to fire bad officers.

"Today's Illinois Supreme Court decision is a catastrophic blow to law enforcement accountability," sheriff's office spokesman Matthew Walberg said in a statement. "The decision rewards employees who engaged in criminal, unethical and despicable conduct at the expense of Illinois taxpayers."

The officers' lawsuit will proceed in circuit court, where a judge will determine whether the case can be granted class-action status. If it does, that would allow for hundreds of officers to join the lawsuit and collect millions in backpay lost during their suspensions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Holiday weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News