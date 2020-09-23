Illinois launches online system to track rape kits in new cases

Long waits can imperil prosecutions as memories fade and victims might simply want to move on. Advocates say being able to track evidence can offer a measure of support and control.

With the new system, survivors will get a case number that they can use to track their evidence through five steps: initial collection at a health care facility, receipt by a law enforcement agency, receipt by a forensic laboratory, laboratory analysis and when a laboratory report is sent to a law enforcement agency.

ISP did not release a list of hospitals, but said 86% of eligible health care facilities have submitted agreements to use the system.

At the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, legal director Mallory Littlejohn has been following the stalled system in frustration for years.

“This was a priority for us, to see why it was taking so long,” she said. “It’s absolutely a need.”

It is even more important this year, she added, as police resources are focused on issues like looting and unrest. Advocates have been less able to communicate with officers to get a case update, she said.

“It’s like, ‘Where else can I get an update? Oh, from this tracking system that’s supposed to be in existence,’” she said.