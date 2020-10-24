Illinois lawmakers push to reform state’s bail system

The majority of prisoners in Illinois are pretrial detainees, meaning they are imprisoned for crimes for which they have not been convicted. In the case of violent offenders, or detainees the courts determine pose a danger to the community, bail is denied entirely. But for many Illinoisans caught in the justice system, being stuck behind bars despite being presumed innocent is the cost of economic disparity and being unable to post bond for release.

“I don't know if there's a more obvious indicator that our society has a major issue with systemic injustices than the fact that a lack of pretrial fairness results in people staying locked up simply because they are poor,” Peters said in a news release. “There are many, many steps along the road toward winning real safety and justice, but the first is to abolish cash bail so that the rich don't have a major advantage in our deeply flawed justice system.”

Peters said he is considering filing the bill for the upcoming fall veto session, but if he doesn't think it has the necessary support to pass during the six-day session scheduled for Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3, he would reintroduce it in 2021 during the regular session with a new General Assembly.