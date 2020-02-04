Illinois man charged with robbing people he met through Grindr dating app

Davion Johnson, 20, of Sauk Village was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and theft after he was connected to three attacks since November. Police say there have been five robberies in Chicago’s downtown area in which suspects arrange on the gay dating app Grindr or other dating sites to meet their victims. Once the men are in a hotel room, the suspect displays a stun gun and demands money and other valuables. In at least two of the incidents, the suspect used the stun gun after the victims refused to hand over property.