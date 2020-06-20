Illinois man gets 30 years in 2015 slaying of Army veteran

Larry Broomfield of Springfield was sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder in September by a Sangamon County jury in Louis Tuttle's January 2015 killing. Prosecutors had sought 35 to 38 years, while the defense requested 20 years, The State Journal-Register reported.
Broomfield was 16 when Tuttle, a former Lanphier High School football player who served in the U.S. Army, was slain. Broomfield was tried as an adult in his killing.
Evidence presented by the state’s attorneys showed that Broomfield shot Tuttle four times in a car during a dispute over a small amount of the drug ecstasy.
Lonelle Bates, a co-defendant of Broomfield’s who testified against him, was in the car along with Broomfield’s brother. Bates’ trial is scheduled for Aug. 3. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and concealment of a homicidal death.
Tuttle, who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and was “administratively discharged” from the Army in April 2014, received several medals and badges for his service.
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week that the city of Chicago may not destroy records of police misconduct that are more than five years old, despite a contract with city’s police union that requires city officials to do so.
A family has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Chicago police “needlessly traumatized” a 4-year-old girl, her grandmother and an autistic uncle when officers burst into their apartment in February with guns drawn to execute a warrant to search for drugs the family didn't have.
A Cook County judge on Friday shot down actor Jussie Smollett's attempt have the criminal charges against him dropped, telling the actor that the new charges against him do not violate his right against double jeopardy.