Illinois mother pleads guilty in beating death of Andrew “AJ" Freund, 5

Cunningham sat quietly in the courthouse during Thursday’s hearing. When Judge Robert Wilbrandt asked if she had anything to say, she replied, “Nothing at this time, your honor.”
Cunningham and the boy’s father, Andrew Freund were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after the boy’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock following a massive search for him that began after he was reported missing.
The two have been held in the McHenry County jail on $5 million bail.
A pair of new reports document how funding for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency steadily declined during the past decade, dropping by more than 25% in inflation-adjusted dollars as the agency’s responsibilities expanded and became more complex.
Amending emergency rules put in place two weeks ago, the Illinois State Board of Education says it will again allow schoolchildren to be physically restrained in positions it had banned, though only in crisis situations.
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents are being urged to provide feedback on the state's transportation system.
JoAnn Cunningham, mother of missing 5-year-old child Andrew "AJ" Freund, stands with her attorney George Killis outside of the Freund home as he speaks on her behalf and pleads with the public to help find AJ on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Crystal Lake, Ill.