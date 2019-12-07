Illinois prison guards face federal charges in inmate death

An autopsy obtained by The Associated Press ruled Earvin's death a homicide. It recorded that Earvin suffered 15 rib fractures, a punctured colon, and two dozen or more abrasions, hemorrhages and lacerations. Surgery to remove a portion of his bowel followed the injury.

The charges contend that Earvin's constitutional protection from cruel and unusual punishment was violated. They allege each of the three defendants falsified incident reports, omitting any mention of an assault, and misled agents of the Illinois State Police by denying knowledge of an assault.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday afternoon after the three men were arrested and were arraigned Friday morning.

“We're in the very earliest stages of this criminal case,” said one of Banta's attorneys, Stanley Wasser of Springfield, who declined to comment further. Lawyers for Sheffler and Hedden did not immediately return messages left Friday afternoon after a hearing in which all three defendants were released from custody.

An initial trial date of Feb. 4, 2020, has been set. Civil rights violations that result in death carry a penalty up to life in prison. The maximum penalty for obstruction is 20 years behind bars.