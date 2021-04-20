Illinois reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

SPRINGFIELD — Reactions to the conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty in the death of George Floyd:

"Today, after 11 months, we have finally received a verdict that suggests we may have some common sense of justice. While it's important to have faith in the future of our own humanity, it should not have taken George Floyd losing his life, Gianna Floyd losing her father, for our hearts and minds to change."

— House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Chicago

"Until we can achieve a society where everyone is given the opportunity to fulfil their best lives, we must continue to fight for real safety and justice for all. Public safety must belong to us, the people.”

— State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago

“While I’m pleased that the jury made the right decision, this verdict will not bring George Floyd back. As a country, we still have a long way to go to fully eradicate racism."

— State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago