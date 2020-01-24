Illinois school resource officer charged with sexual assault and child pornography after ‘suspected inappropriate relationship’ with student, police say

A school resource officer from Illinois has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault and possession of child pornography, Illinois State Police announced.

The investigation into Officer Kirk DeGreve of the East Moline Police Department was prompted by a “suspected inappropriate relationship” with a student at United Township High School, where DeGreve was the school resource officer, according to state police.

Illinois State Police said it took the case after the police chief in East Moline contacted the state agency in August and requested an independent investigation into DeGreve.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Numerous” search warrant executions and interviews over the ensuing months turned up “evidence of suspected criminal conduct,” state police said, and on Thursday officers took DeGreve, 47, into custody on Thursday in Springfield, where he was being held at Sangamon County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The officer, who police said was immediately removed from the school and placed on patrol duty during the investigation, is now on administrative leave.

The Rock Island County state’s attorney has requested that a prosecutor from another county handle the case, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0