Illinois Supreme Court Justice Bob Thomas, a former Chicago Bears kicker, to step down from high court

Longtime Justice Robert Thomas, a former kicker for the Chicago Bears, will retire from the Illinois Supreme Court later this month and return to practicing law, he said Monday.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to have served on the Illinois Supreme Court as well as on the appellate and circuit courts over the past 32 years,” Thomas said in a statement. “While I will miss the collegial atmosphere with my colleagues on the court, I am ready to return to the practice of law and help clients achieve justice.”

Thomas, 67, said he will leave the bench Feb. 29 and join the Chicago law firm of Power Rogers. A co-founder of the firm, Joe Power, represented Thomas in a 2006 defamation case against the Kane County Chronicle.

A jury found that allegations in a column the newspaper ran of high court politicking in 2003 were false and defamatory. In 2007, the Chronicle agreed to apologize for publishing defamatory statements about Thomas, then the Illinois Supreme Court chief justice, and to pay a reduced damage award to settle his case against the newspaper.

