Illinois Supreme Court names diversity officer

Deanie Brown of Springfield begins Nov. 2 as chief diversity and inclusion officer for the judicial branch of Illinois government, the Illinois Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

The Supreme Court announced in June that it was creating the position.

Since 2008, Brown has been associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the University of Illinois Springfield.

In the new job, Brown will be responsible for the development and implementation of a strategy to foster diverse, equitable and inclusive leadership and staffing for the judicial branch, including the hiring, retention and promotion of a diverse and inclusive workforce, according to a news release.

"It is a true privilege to step into what for me is a dream job -- serving equity and the law -- at this time of great awakening," Brown said. "I look forward to answering the call to assist in deepening and sustaining inclusive practices and initiatives on behalf of our court system and the people who depend on it."

Chief Justice Anne Burke said Brown's "extensive experience in diversity and inclusion efforts will be a tremendous benefit for the entire court system."