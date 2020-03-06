Illinois Supreme Court rejects Jussie Smollett’s attempt to throw out new charges

The state’s highest court has rejected actor Jussie Smollett’s attempt to throw out the new charges against him and remove the special prosecutor who brought them.
In an emergency motion to the Illinois Supreme Court, Smollett’s attorneys argued that Cook County Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor in Smollett’s case last year.
On Friday afternoon, the high court denied the request without explanation.
In their filing, Smollett’s attorneys argued that the particular statute Toomin cited to appoint a special prosecutor can only be invoked if the state’s attorney filed a formal petition for recusal -- which Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx never did.
Foxx withdrew from the case last year in what she termed a “colloquial” recusal, then assigned her top deputy to handle the matter, which Toomin said rendered the entire prosecution invalid. Foxx had the right to step away but did not have the right to name her successor, the judge said.
But, Smollett’s attorneys argued, only Smollett himself had grounds to question whether the person who prosecuted him was properly qualified to do so.
“(If) there, in fact, had been a defect in the authority to prosecute Mr. Smollett, the only person who could properly challenge the validity of the proceedings would be Mr. Smollett -- and he has not done so,” the motion states.
As a result, they argued, the state Supreme Court should throw out the order appointing a special prosecutor as well as vacate the charges currently pending against the actor.
The high court roundly rejected the motion, meaning Smollett’s case will be back before a Cook County judge March 18 as scheduled.
Smollett faces six new counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a phony racist and homophobic attack.
Cook County prosecutors last year charged him with 16 counts of the same crime centered on the same allegations -- but abruptly dropped them, with little explanation, the next month. It was a highly controversial move that has cast a long shadow over the upcoming primary race for state’s attorney.
After Toomin found that Smollett’s first prosecution was invalid, veteran prosecutor Dan Webb was appointed to determine whether the actor should again face charges. On Feb. 11, his special grand jury indicted Smollett on the new counts.
Smollett, who is black and openly gay, told police he was attacked by two men as he was walking home after getting a sandwich at a Subway restaurant in January of last year. The men shouted slurs, poured bleach or a similar substance on him and hung a noose around his neck, he told officers.
But the actor eventually turned from victim to suspect, and in a twist, police said that the entire incident was a hoax and that Smollett actually staged the assault from start to finish to bolster his career.
By the time charges were brought the first time, Foxx had recused herself from overseeing the prosecution after revealing she had contact with a member of Smollett’s family early in the investigation at the request of Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff.
Foxx declined to provide details at the time, but communications later made public showed Foxx had asked then-Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to turn over the investigation to the FBI after she was approached by Tchen, a politically connected lawyer, about the case.