Illinois Supreme Court rejects Jussie Smollett’s attempt to throw out new charges

The state’s highest court has rejected actor Jussie Smollett’s attempt to throw out the new charges against him and remove the special prosecutor who brought them.

In an emergency motion to the Illinois Supreme Court, Smollett’s attorneys argued that Cook County Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor in Smollett’s case last year.

On Friday afternoon, the high court denied the request without explanation.

In their filing, Smollett’s attorneys argued that the particular statute Toomin cited to appoint a special prosecutor can only be invoked if the state’s attorney filed a formal petition for recusal -- which Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx never did.

Foxx withdrew from the case last year in what she termed a “colloquial” recusal, then assigned her top deputy to handle the matter, which Toomin said rendered the entire prosecution invalid. Foxx had the right to step away but did not have the right to name her successor, the judge said.

But, Smollett’s attorneys argued, only Smollett himself had grounds to question whether the person who prosecuted him was properly qualified to do so.