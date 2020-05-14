Illinois TikTok users sue the popular video app, alleging it violates privacy rights

The Illinois legislature has placed a heightened importance on making sure people share their biometric data “with their eyes completely open,” Polk said. That’s even more important with minors.

TikTok’s general counsel, Erich Andersen, said in a statement that the company does not plan to comment on the pending case.

“We take privacy seriously and are committed to helping ensure that TikTok continues to be a safe and entertaining community for our users,” he said.

Illinois’ biometric privacy law is one of the strictest of its kind in the nation, and tech behemoths including Google and Facebook have come under fire for alleged violations.

In January, Facebook agreed to pay $550 million to Illinois users to settle allegations that its facial tagging feature had violated the state’s biometric privacy law, ending a yearslong legal battle.

Companies collecting any data on users are being watched closely during the pandemic, as consumers develop a deeper dependence on technology through remote work and learning, said Bess Hinson, a partner and chair of the cybersecurity and privacy practice at the law firm Morris, Manning & Martin in Atlanta.