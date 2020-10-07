Indiana man arrested in 2014 killing of Illinois girl, 15

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man was arrested Wednesday in the 2014 killing of a 15-year-old Illinois girl whose body was found nearly three years ago in a shallow grave in southeastern Illinois.

Brodey Murbarger, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning outside his place of employment and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police also executed a search warrant at his home.

Murbarger was being held without bond pending extradition to Illinois, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Evansville police said Murbarger faces a murder charge after an Illinois grand jury indicted him in connection with Megan Nichols' disappearance and killing, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

The Fairfield, Illinois, teen was last seen on July 3, 2014, and reported missing the next day.

Her whereabouts remained a mystery until December 2017, when human remains were found in a shallow grave at a remote site south of Boyleston, Illinois, in rural Wayne County, Illinois. The FBI later identified those remains as those of Nichols.

Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of Megan’ Nichols death is asked to contact the FBI at 217-522-9675.

