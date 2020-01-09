You are the owner of this article.
1 injured in East Olive Street shooting
1 injured in East Olive Street shooting

DECATUR — A shooting Thursday afternoon left one man with life-threatening injuries, Decatur police said. 

Sgt. Steven Carroll said police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Olive Street at 12:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The scene is near North Water Street. 

The victim is a 20-year-old man, he said. Evidence indicating a shooting was recovered at the scene, Carroll said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening. 

