Inmate advocates file series of federal suits seeking potential release of thousands from Illinois prisons

The lawsuits alleged that IDOC and political leaders have dragged their feet in the face of the pandemic, putting prisoners, prison staff and the general public at greater risk of severe illness and death.

“Nearly 37,000 people are incarcerated in Illinois, living in close quarters where all aspects of daily life, including healthcare and food service, take place,” the lawsuits stated. The suits alleged the prisons “are petri dishes for spreading deadly epidemics.”

Pritzker, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that he had activated 30 additional Illinois National Guard members to provide medical support at Stateville. The soldiers, who are military medics, will perform health screenings that include taking blood pressure, temperatures and other vital signs. They will report to IDOC medical teams.

The Illinois National Guard is also provide 30 sleeping cots. The 24-hour-a-day operation will be run out of the prison gym.

This brings the total number of Illinois National Guard service members directly supporting the COVID-19 response to about 430.