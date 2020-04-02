Inmate advocates file series of federal suits seeking potential release of thousands from Illinois prisons

CHICAGO — Three federal lawsuits were filed Thursday seeking the release of thousands of Illinois prisoners amid the alarming spread of coronavirus in state lockups that has already killed one inmate and sickened dozens of others.
The lawsuits, filed in U.S. District Court by a consortium of Chicago civil rights attorneys and community activists, included a proposed federal class action suit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Corrections officials, a habeus corpus action, and a direct appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.
The suits stated that as many as 12,000 prisoners could be eligible for release, including many who were convicted of non-violent offenses, are elderly, at elevated risk to get ill, or have already served most of their sentences.
As of Wednesday, a total of 52 inmates and 25 prison staff members in lockups across the state had tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate from Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet died as a result of the infection. The Chicago Tribune has reported he was Russell Sedelmaier, 59, who was serving a life sentence for a double murder near Buffalo Grove.
The lawsuits alleged that IDOC and political leaders have dragged their feet in the face of the pandemic, putting prisoners, prison staff and the general public at greater risk of severe illness and death.
“Nearly 37,000 people are incarcerated in Illinois, living in close quarters where all aspects of daily life, including healthcare and food service, take place,” the lawsuits stated. The suits alleged the prisons “are petri dishes for spreading deadly epidemics.”
Pritzker, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that he had activated 30 additional Illinois National Guard members to provide medical support at Stateville. The soldiers, who are military medics, will perform health screenings that include taking blood pressure, temperatures and other vital signs. They will report to IDOC medical teams.
The Illinois National Guard is also provide 30 sleeping cots. The 24-hour-a-day operation will be run out of the prison gym.
This brings the total number of Illinois National Guard service members directly supporting the COVID-19 response to about 430.
The Tribune reported earlier this week that measures outlined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus -- including staying 6 feet away from others, washing your hands repeatedly, and using hand sanitizer when you can’t --have been almost impossible to abide by inside a prison or jail.
Some facilities were reportedly on lockdowns that were restricting movement, limiting the ability for inmates to get to showers, the Tribune reported. Others were hearing about inmates getting a quarter-cup of soap handed out every other day, no sanitizer or cleaning supplies, and lack of protective gear for staff.
