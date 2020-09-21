Jerry Harris, star of Netflix show ‘Cheer,’ to seek bond in child pornography case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Netflix star Jerry Harris will be in a Chicago federal courtroom Monday morning asking to be released on bond on child pornography charges alleging he coerced minors to send him nude photos and videos and solicited sex from boys as young as 13 at cheerleading competitions.

Harris, 21, who rocketed to fame earlier this year as the breakout star of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” was charged in a criminal complaint last week with one count of production of child pornography, which carries a minimum of 15 years in prison upon conviction.

At an initial court hearing Thursday, prosecutors told U.S. Magistrate Judge David Weisman they want him held without bond pending trial because he is a danger to the community and is accused of crimes of violence against children.

Harris' lawyer said he intends to argue for his release, in part because Harris has asthma and uses an inhaler and is at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 behind bars.