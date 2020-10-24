Jewish groups allege an ‘alarming increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism’ at University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus

In a federal civil rights complaint, three notable Jewish organizations are asking the U.S. Department of Education to investigate what they call “an unrelenting campaign of intimidation and harassment" of Jewish and pro-Israel students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, located in Washington, filed the complaint in conjunction with the Chicago-based Jewish United Fund and Hillel International. The organizations publicly shared the allegations Friday because they said efforts to resolve the issues have stalled, though the complaint was submitted in March.

“Over the past five years, the Jewish and pro-Israel students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have been subjected to an alarming increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,” the complaint says, according to a copy obtained by the Tribune through a public records request. “The anti-Semitism comes from both ends of the political spectrum: Jews are peppered with swastikas by white supremacists on the extreme right while being labeled white supremacists by the extreme left.”

A university spokeswoman said the school has been working with the groups to address their concerns and that campus leaders “condemn acts and expressions of anti-Semitism.”