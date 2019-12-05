Judge sets trial date for July for state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, on federal embezzlement charges

A trial date has been set for next summer for Illinois state Sen. Thomas Cullerton on federal embezzlement charges alleging he pocketed almost $275,000 in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union despite doing little or no work.
U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman set July 21 as the date for jury selection during a brief hearing. Cullerton had been excused from attending.
The trial is expected to last about a week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said in court.
Cullerton’s attorney, Daniel Collins, alleged that prosecutors appear to be withholding important information about a key witness in the case that he believes he’s entitled to see in order to mount a defense.
The evidence includes FBI reports, communications with prosecutors in the case and other statements the witness may have made, Collins said.
Bhachu, meanwhile, said some of the defense requests have been “rather overbroad.” Prosecutors will turn over any evidence required by the rules but won’t respond to a “fishing expedition,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
While the witness was not specifically identified, it was clear from what was said in court that the defense was referring to John Coli Sr., the former Teamsters boss whose cooperation led to the charges against Cullerton.
Collins was given about two weeks to file a motion laying out the issues.
Cullerton, 49, a Democrat from Villa Park, was indicted in August on 39 counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy and making false statements.
The charges came three days after Coli pleaded guilty to extortion charges and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.
According to the indictment, Coli conspired with Cullerton in 2013 to give the newly elected senator a do-nothing job with the Teamsters. Over the next three years, the two ignored complaints from supervisors when Cullerton failed to even show up for work, according to the charges.
In all, Cullerton was accused of fraudulently obtaining $188,320 in salary, bonuses and cellphone and vehicle allowances from the Teamsters between 2013 and 2016, as well as $64,068 in health and pension contributions.
Cullerton has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond while awaiting trial. He previously served as village president of Villa Park and was first elected to the state Senate in 2012.
He’s one of two state legislators currently facing federal corruption charges. State Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, was charged in October with attempting to bribe another state senator in exchange for help in Springfield with legislation beneficial to the sweepstakes gaming industry. Arroyo was a paid lobbyist for the industry.
Cullerton is a distant cousin of Senate President John Cullerton, who recently made a surprise announcement that he’s retiring in January.