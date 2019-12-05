Judge sets trial date for July for state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, on federal embezzlement charges

Collins was given about two weeks to file a motion laying out the issues.

Cullerton, 49, a Democrat from Villa Park, was indicted in August on 39 counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy and making false statements.

The charges came three days after Coli pleaded guilty to extortion charges and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

According to the indictment, Coli conspired with Cullerton in 2013 to give the newly elected senator a do-nothing job with the Teamsters. Over the next three years, the two ignored complaints from supervisors when Cullerton failed to even show up for work, according to the charges.

In all, Cullerton was accused of fraudulently obtaining $188,320 in salary, bonuses and cellphone and vehicle allowances from the Teamsters between 2013 and 2016, as well as $64,068 in health and pension contributions.

Cullerton has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond while awaiting trial. He previously served as village president of Villa Park and was first elected to the state Senate in 2012.