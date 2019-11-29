Judges rein in parts of Illinois stalking law as unconstitutional, while victims’ advocates worry that women are more vulnerable

The precedent-setting findings reflect a belief among some judges and defense attorneys that the law, after being expanded repeatedly over the years, has become too far-reaching. The debate has prompted the intervention of the American Civil Liberties Union and the libertarian Cato Institute, seeking to narrow the law, and is being addressed in a pending state Supreme Court case.

At issue is whether making it a crime to threaten someone infringes on freedom of speech by forbidding common and legal warnings, such as threats to fire or divorce someone.

Victim advocates say that threats often lie at the heart of stalking cases. Vickie Smith, the executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said stalking can be difficult to prove because it can involve subtle, intimate interactions, and threats may be hard for outsiders to appreciate. Flowers left on a doorstep or notes left on a car can seem innocent, she said, but may be threatening when left by an angry ex-boyfriend or husband.

“This could put more of a burden on survivors who are experiencing stalking by being able to prove this is actually happening to them,” Smith said.

She noted that Congress in recent years provided additional funding to counter domestic violence, including some $21 million administered by her organization.