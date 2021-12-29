Killing of Illinois deputy touches off 2-state manhunt

CARBONDALE — Police said a suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy that touched off a search in two states.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said that Deputy Sean Riley at about 5 a.m. Wednesday responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals.
Another officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead and Riley's squad car was found abandoned on I-64, Sheriff Christ Otey said in a statement. The investigation shut down the interstate at the Indiana border.
Authorities in St. Peters, Missouri, near St. Louis said they believe a man involved in a shooting and carjacking shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a QuikTrip convenience store was the same person who killed the deputy.
St. Peters police spokeswoman Melissa Doss said in an email that “there was evidence at the QuikTrip scene which indicates the suspect was also involved in the series of crimes which occurred in Illinois earlier this morning.” She declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police said the man drove away in a car that was found near Interstate 70 in nearby O'Fallon, Missouri. The suspect then stole a white Nissan Titan truck, police said.
The Highland-Pierron Fire Department in Madison County posted on Facebook late Wednesday morning cautioning residents to lock their doors and stay inside. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Illinois also warned residents to lock their doors and watch for two men previously traveling in a tan Ford SUV who were considered "armed and dangerous."
Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said officials had arrested one person in connection with the death of the deputy, around 1:30 p.m. in a home near Carlyle. No other suspect was being sought, he added.
Ringle later said on Twitter that a second suspect is likely now considered a victim in this case.
Messages poured in Wednesday from across the country for Riley.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley who was shot and killed in the line of duty," the New York City Police Department Chaplains Unit posted on Twitter.
"We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Riley's family and friends," the FBI Springfield bureau posted.
Wayne County murder suspect update: One suspect is in custody and one suspect is still in a residence near Carlyle, IL. Police are on scene.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021
Area agencies, including Indiana troopers, were escorting the Illinois deputy's body to the morgue in Evansville around 9:30 a.m., Ringle said.
The Associated Press and St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
