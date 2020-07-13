Lawsuit filed on behalf of Illinois State, Eastern over foreign student rule

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Illinois State University, Eastern Illinois University, the University of Illinois and other colleges to stop a federal rule that could ban thousands of international students from studying in the U.S.
Raoul joined a group of 18 attorneys general in filing the suit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
They are aiming to block the new restrictions on international students by seeking an injunction.
ICE announced changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program last week, setting off panic among the 40,000 international students who attend college in Illinois. The new rules say international students taking exclusively online classes will have to leave the U.S., won’t not be issued new visas and will be denied entry. Students can remain in the country if they transfer to a school and take at least one class, or three credits hours, of in-person instruction.
“ICE’s arbitrary new rule harms both international students and the institutions where these students contribute to creating a diverse and culturally-vibrant academic environment. Announcing this rule in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional confusion and upheaval for students and universities already facing uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” Raoul said. “As the son of immigrants and the state’s chief law enforcement officer, I am committed to fighting the administration’s anti-immigrant policies," Raoul said.
More than 200 universities are backing the legal challenge to the Trump administration’s restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students' safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.
The schools signed onto court briefs supporting Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as they sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in Boston. The lawsuit challenges a recently announced directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall.
The lawsuit was filed by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The lawsuit also includes 40 declarations from institutions affected by the new rule, including 16 in Illinois: Chicago State University, Columbia College Chicago, DePaul University, Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Illinois State University, Loyola University of Chicago, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, Northwestern University, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, The University of Chicago, the University of Illinois System, and Western Illinois University.
Universities are supposed to inform the federal government by Wednesday if they will offer only online courses this fall, according to Raoul. By Aug. 4, schools are also required to certify whether each international student enrolled at their institution will have a course load that includes in-person components.
A wide range of colleges and state and local officials are standing up to the policy, which faces mounting legal opposition. Other suits have come from Johns Hopkins University and the state of California. The University of California system has said it will sue.
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in the case brought by Harvard and MIT. If the judge does not suspend the rule, colleges across the U.S. will have until Wednesday to notify ICE if they plan to be fully online this fall.
The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.
