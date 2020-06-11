Lawsuit filed over Reproductive Health Act

The Illinois Baptist State Association and two businesses have filed suit challenging a state law approved last year requiring health insurance policies sold in Illinois to provide coverage for abortions.
The lawsuit said the mandate violates rights under the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act because the plaintiffs have "sincerely held religious beliefs which forbid them from funding and providing employee health care coverage for abortion."
The plaintiffs are represented by the Thomas More Society which represents pro-life interests in legal matters.
"Radical partisans have forced employers of faith in Illinois into a terrible choice: either pay for the intentional termination of unborn children or leave your employees' families and your own without health insurance," said Peter Breen, a former state lawmaker and vice-president and senior counsel for the organization. "The forced coverage of abortion is a blatant violation of the religious and conscience rights of Illinoisans."
The two state lawmakers who were the chief sponsors of the bill in the House and Senate could not be reached for comment. However, in a statement, the ACLU of Illinois, which supports the law, said it is more of the same from the Thomas Moore Society.
"Today's lawsuit is straight out of the Thomas More Society playbook," said Ameri Klafeta, director of Women's and Reproductive Rights Project. "Having lost an argument over the availability of abortion care in the hearts and minds of the American people and the legislature, TMS has run to court in an attempt to impose their religious views on all people in Illinois, including abortion care. It is beyond cruel to try and reduce access to basic health care in the midst of a pandemic."
ACLU spokesman Edwin Yohnka said the rationale of the law "was to treat abortion care like every other kind of health care and not to treat it like something other. If people were going to cover other kinds of care, they should cover abortion care as well."
The lawsuit was filed in Sangamon County. It names the Department of Insurance and Director Robert Muriel as defendants since the department regulates insurance in the state.
The lawsuit states the Illinois Baptist State Association is a partnership of nearly 1,000 churches and mission congregations. It provides health insurance coverage for more than 20 employees. It is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention which has "historically upheld the sanctity of life in the womb and repeatedly reaffirmed opposition to legalized abortion."
A second plaintiff is Southland Smiles Ltd. that has its principal office in Flossmoor. Its president is Dr. Richard Mantoan who purchases health care coverage for more than 25 employees. The third plaintiff is Rock River Cartage of Sterling which also provides employee health insurance.
The lawsuit says the law does not have a religious or moral exemption to the requirement that abortion coverage must be provided. It says Illinois does have such an exemption for fertility coverage in health plans.
"Taken together, the intent is clear that religious individuals and organizations are to comply with the abortion coverage mandate," the lawsuit says.
All of the plaintiffs "believe abortion involves the destruction of human life and is gravely wrong and sinful," the suit says.
"Plaintiffs believe that providing their employees with insurance coverage for abortion constitutes cooperation with intrinsic evil and violate the laws of God," the lawsuit says. "As such, plaintiffs each believe that paying for, participating in and/or providing a group health insurance plan that complies with the Reproductive Health Act is sinful and immoral because it requires plaintiffs to pay for and be complicit in abortion in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs."
The plaintiffs want the Reproductive Health Act declared unlawful and a prohibition imposed on the state from forcing health care policies to cover abortion.
