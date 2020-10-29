Lawsuit: Medical response took 8 minutes after man shot by Waukegan police

The complaint alleges that neither officer “had any information that any violent crime had been committed and/or that they or any other individuals were in danger of death or serious bodily harm.”

After the shooting, Williams cried for help, saying both she and Stinnette had been shot, but the suit alleges that neither officer responded to help them.

Salinas turned on his body camera after the fact and yelled, “I was right behind you and you almost tried to run me over,” according to the complaint.

Williams screamed, “He got shot, he got shot, he needs help,” the suit said, alleging that Stinnette received no medical attention for eight minutes while he waited for an ambulance.

Police have said no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stinnette’s father, Selvin Holmes, said his son wanted to inspire his younger siblings and led them with his good values.

“My son had a dream,” he said. “He wanted to grow up be a productive citizen.”

While announcing the lawsuit, O’Connor pledged to work to reform policing policies in Waukegan and around the country.