Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension

Illinois marijuana companies said they have trained employees to remind non-residents that their products cannot legally be transported across state lines and can only be consumed in private residences or hotels that permit it. Cities can decide to allow marijuana consumption at tobacco shops or dispensaries, but none will have rules in place by January, said Pamela Althoff, executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois.

“If you want to enter into Illinois and participate in consuming cannabis, you need to be responsible and you need to know the law,” she said. “Just like alcohol, this should not be something you plan to consume and then get back in the car.”

Nonresidents can purchase less marijuana than Illinois residents under the state's new law, and law enforcement in surrounding states have announced plans to strictly enforce their standing restriction on marijuana. Michigan's single-transaction limit is the same for residents and nonresidents.

At Green Thumb Industries' five “Rise” dispensaries licensed to sell recreational products in Illinois, employees have been trained to remind nonresidents customers that they can't bring marijuana products home and to warn them not to drive after consuming, said Dina Rollman, the company's senior vice president of government and regulatory affairs.