Low-risk inmates begin exiting Cook County Jail amid coronavirus threat

A number of Cook County Jail detainees -- including “serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman -- have been quietly ordered released this week to help relieve jail crowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cook County sheriffs identified detainees who they believed could be let go with little risk to the community, officials said. They presented that list to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and to public defenders, who reviewed it and agreed to release certain defendants pending trial.
The hearings to formally release the detainees began this week, unannounced and separate from the two duty courtrooms that remain open to hear emergency matters during a widespread court shutdown. The number of inmates released was not immediately known.
“We’ve been asked to consider releasing prisoners who are not dangerous, no dangerous background, who fall into certain categories,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Coleman said at a hearing in a near-empty courtroom before Judge Vincent Gaughan on Friday. “… We have vetted that list and we have agreed with the public defender that these defendants should be released.”
Sheriff’s officials have previously said they would identify inmates charged with nonviolent crimes and who were not considered a flight risk for release. Others given the leniency were expected to include those who are older or who had health concerns.
No case of COVID-19 has yet been identified inside the sprawling jail complex near 26th Street and California Avenue. The jail is one of the largest pretrial detention centers in America, regularly housing more than 5,000 inmates.
The defendants themselves were not present for the hearing. Due to coronavirus concerns, Cook County sheriffs have cut down on the number of detainees brought over from the jail to the courtrooms.
Among Friday’s releases was Hartman, 68, known as the “serial stowaway” due to her long history of trying to sneak onto flights in Chicago and around the country.
Hartman’s attorney, who has long maintained that she is not a public threat and should not be in jail, has consistently fought to seek her release on bond in her various cases. This time, it took the extraordinary circumstance of a global pandemic to get her out from behind bars.
Hartman was ordered released on a recognizance bond Friday, meaning she can leave the jail without paying bail. Her next hearing will be at the end of April, after courts are expected to resume normal operations.
Hartman had been held without bail since October after she was arrested at O’Hare yet again just as she was trying to pass the second of two security checkpoints, prosecutors have said. The arrest violated her probation sentence for sneaking past O’Hare security in January 2018, boarding a jet and flying to London’s Heathrow Airport without a ticket.
Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered her held without bail on the probation violation.
Previous efforts to get Hartman out of custody have been coupled with assurances that she has a place to stay in a supportive environment where she can be monitored for any attempts to sneak away to an airport. It is unclear where Hartman will stay after she is released Friday.
Hartman has been accused since early 2014 of trying to sneak onto flights in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arizona and Minnesota in addition to repeated attempts in Chicago.