Madison County homicide suspect leads police in chase before being shot in Christian County

ASSUMPTION — A possible suspect involved in a double homicide Saturday morning in Madison County led police in a chase that ended in Christian County that afternoon.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Montgomery County officials spotted the wanted suspect's vehicle near Hillsboro.

Law enforcement agencies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect did not stop and units began to chase, Kettelkamp said.

The suspect drove through Nokomis and into Christian County, which is when the sheriff's office assisted in attempting to pull the suspect over.

The suspect was eventually stopped 5 miles south of Assumption on U.S. 51, where a shooting involving the suspect and police occurred.

The suspect was shot and apprehended before being airlifted out to a Springfield-area hospital. His condition was unavailable as of Saturday evening. No officers or other individuals were injured.

"I believe that law enforcement conducted themselves in a professional manner and did the right thing," Kettelkamp said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting while the Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicides.

