Madison County homicide suspect shot after chase ends near Pana

PANA — Illinois State Police are investigating after officers' pursuit of a homicide suspect ended in a shooting Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 51 between Pana and Assumption in Christian County.

At about 11:14 a.m. Saturday, the ISP Collinsville Communications Center sent information via the ISP Emergency Radio Network about a subject wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for a double homicide in the Collinsville area, according to a news release issued Saturday evening by ISP.

Shortly after 1 p.m., local law enforcement spotted the vehicle heading north on Route 127 near Hillsboro in Montgomery County, ISP stated. A pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop, and they were later joined by ISP troopers.

The pursuit continued on Illinois Route 16, passing through Nokomis and into Christian County, which is when the Christian County Sheriff's Office also assisted in attempting to pull the suspect over, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said. The pursuit continued north onto Route 51.

At about 1:53 p.m., the suspect vehicle became partially disabled and came to a stop on Route 51 just north of Pana, the ISP release stated. The driver of the suspect vehicle exited and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP trooper, the news release continued. The ISP trooper discharged their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect.

Kettelkamp confirmed the subject was shot and apprehended before being airlifted to a Springfield-area hospital. ISP said the subject was being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries, and that the involved trooper is a 26-year veteran of the ISP.

No officers or other individuals were injured, Kettelkamp said.

"I believe that law enforcement conducted themselves in a professional manner and did the right thing," he said.

Special agents of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the shooting, while the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double homicide in the Collinsville area.

The investigation is open and ongoing, ISP continued, and upon completion, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Christian County State’s Attorney's Office.

No further information was available as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

