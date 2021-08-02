 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Man accused of firing at two Peoria County sheriff's deputies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — A Peoria man is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly shooting at two Peoria County Sheriff's deputies on Friday night, the county's top prosecutor said.

Shavaun Leemon, 20, of 4019 W. Virden Court, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm for the incident that occurred Friday night, said State's Attorney Jodi Hoos in a news release. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Probation is an option if he's found guilty.

The charge alleges Leemon shot in the direct of the officers but did not strike them.

On Friday night, deputies were investigating "multiple incidents" involving Leemon, Hoos said. One of those was an alleged hit and run accident earlier in the day as well as an alleged shooting, she said.

When deputies observed him, they repeatedly told him to stop.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

"Rather than comply, the defendant fired multiple rounds at the deputies," she said in the release. "At least 9 shell casings were located."

No one was injured.

The case is continuing to be investigated by the Illinois State Police because the deputies fired their weapons in return.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against the defendant, she said.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DaBaby Apologizes for HIV/AIDS Comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News