Man accused of firing at two Peoria County sheriff's deputies

PEORIA — A Peoria man is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly shooting at two Peoria County Sheriff's deputies on Friday night, the county's top prosecutor said.

Shavaun Leemon, 20, of 4019 W. Virden Court, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm for the incident that occurred Friday night, said State's Attorney Jodi Hoos in a news release. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Probation is an option if he's found guilty.

The charge alleges Leemon shot in the direct of the officers but did not strike them.

On Friday night, deputies were investigating "multiple incidents" involving Leemon, Hoos said. One of those was an alleged hit and run accident earlier in the day as well as an alleged shooting, she said.

When deputies observed him, they repeatedly told him to stop.

"Rather than comply, the defendant fired multiple rounds at the deputies," she said in the release. "At least 9 shell casings were located."

No one was injured.

The case is continuing to be investigated by the Illinois State Police because the deputies fired their weapons in return.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against the defendant, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0