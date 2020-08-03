Man arrested in Illinois in connection with Missouri killing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUINCY — A Missouri man is now in custody in connection with a June homicide during a home break-in, after being arrested in Illinois.

WGEM-TV reported that 22-year-old Deyton Fisher of Mexico, Missouri, was arrested early Saturday in Quincy, Illinois. Fisher is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action , unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.

Fisher was one of three people wanted for a crime that happened June 27 in Mexico. Police said 25-year-old Chance Davis was killed that morning during a break-in at his home.

The other two suspects remain at large.

