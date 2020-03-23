Man charged with aggravated battery for yelling ‘corona’ and coughing in Chicago officer's face

A man has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer after yelling “corona” and coughing in a Chicago cop’s face.

Chicago police officers responding to a car accident in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday saw Anthony Ponzi, 21, of Wilmette in a “highly agitated” state, slurring his speech and foaming at the mouth, according to an arrest report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When an officer tried to check Ponzi’s eyes for signs of impairment, Ponzi yelled “Corona, OK” and coughed directly on the officer’s face --so close that the officer “immediately felt particles of saliva/breath,” according to the arrest report.

Ponzi was taken into custody and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he told hospital staff he did not have the virus, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Ponzi was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and misdemeanor charges including battery, resisting arrest, and DUI. He is expected in court for a bond hearing Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0