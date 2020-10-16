Man charged with firing gun near place in Kenosha where on same night prosecutors allege Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot 1 of 2 men

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a man with firing a shot near the spot where prosecutors allege Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot one of two men killed during protests the same night in Kenosha in August.

Prosecutors wrote in documents filed late last week that Joshua Ziminski, 35, of Racine admitted he “fired off a ‘warning shot’ into the air.” He is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon.

Lawyers for Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, have pointed to an alleged gunshot fired near the scene by another man as part of their argument that Rittenhouse fired in self-defense at Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha. They’re also arguing Rittenhouse -- who is charged with murder and various other counts -- fired in self-defense at another man who died that night and a third who was wounded.

The prosecutors’ charges against Ziminski contain details that appear to clash with Rittenhouse’s lawyers' account. While the teen’s attorneys alleged in a court filing last week that Ziminski shot “into Rittenhouse’s direction," the charges say he was holding his arm toward the sky before he fired.