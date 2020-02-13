Man convicted of infamous 1960 Starved Rock killing is just days away from getting out of prison

The three victims, all from Riverside, were on a short winter vacation on March 14, 1960, and went on a daytime hike within hours of their arrival. They were attacked near the canyon, a popular attraction framed by a scenic waterfall and 100-foot wall.

Months later, Weger, then married with an infant son and 3-year-old daughter, confessed to the murders but had recanted by the time he went to trial. He has maintained his innocence ever since, including in a Tribune interview three years ago in which he said he’d rather die in prison than admit to something he said he did not do.

“I’ll stay in prison the rest of my life to prove my innocence before I’ll make any deals with any of you crooked people,” he said in the December 2016 interview.

Weger worked as a lodge dishwasher, and had fished and hiked in the park most of his life. At his trial, prosecutors argued that he killed the women with a frozen tree branch during a botched robbery attempt. Each was bound with twine similar to that used in the lodge’s kitchen and bludgeoned to death, suffering injuries consistent with more than 100 blows.

Prosecutors said Weger knew too many details about the crime and wasn’t smart enough to memorize such specifics even if investigators had fed him information, as he insists.