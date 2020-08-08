Metro East financial adviser bilked $1.5 million from investors to buy cars, jewelry

In a statement through his lawyer, Peter Cohen, Kiffmeyer said that he regrets what happened and that he hopes pleading guilty and accepting responsibility will allow him and his victims to put the case in the past.

"He's sorry for what he did and wants to make things right as best as he can," Cohen said.

Investment schemes

According to the complaint against him, Kiffmeyer ran two businesses, Modern Retirement Professionals and Kiffmeyer Tax Advisory Group, Inc., until both were dissolved by the State of Illinois in 2014. He also operated a business called Creative Digital Inc., in Edwardsville, which was a corporation that designed and produced a digital trigger for the M-16 rifle.

In 2011, Kiffmeyer sold stock in Creative Digital Inc. to one investor for $100,000 and to a pair of investors for $30,000, the complaint states. The next year, he came back to the first investor and asked for an additional $667,000 that he said were needed for "additional expenses to develop the trigger."

All of those funds were deposited into a personal bank account, the complaint states. During the course of 2012, Kiffmeyer used that money to buy a GMC Sierra 1500 truck, a Hummer H2, a motor coach, a Chevrolet Corvette, a Nissan 370 and an engagement ring.