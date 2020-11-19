Monday is deadline for Illinois Facebook users to get share in $650 million settlement. Here's the link.

The settlement class includes Facebook users in Illinois for whom the social network created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011, according to court records. To qualify, Facebook users had to live in the state for at least six months over the last nine years — before the final Aug. 19 court-approved settlement.

Illinois Facebook users can file a claim through Monday at a website created for the biometric privacy class action settlement.

The state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act is among the strictest such laws in the U.S., and has spawned a number of lawsuits. It requires companies to get permission before using technologies such as facial recognition to identify customers.

In August, a Chicago woman filed a lawsuit alleging Macy’s violated Illinois’ biometric privacy law by using video surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology on its customers. The lawsuit, which is also seeking class action status, is ongoing in Chicago federal court.

Edelson said the Facebook settlement sends a clear message to companies about the increased use of biometric technologies without permission.