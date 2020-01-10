More than $100K stolen in Chicago cannabis dispensary burglary that cops now say was an inside job

The burglary of a cannabis dispensary shop earlier this week was an inside job, Chicago police said Friday.

“We do not suspect this was a random burglary,“ said head Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in an emailed statement.

Additionally, Guglielmi said the shop reported more than $100,000 in cash was taken.

A MOCA Modern Cannabis spokeswoman said no one was available to comment on the recent developments about the burglary. A representative did not immediately respond to an email.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at the shop, 2847 W. Fullerton Ave., while the business was closed.

The break-in started at the side door, possibly with a person using a keycard, and the person then took off with cash from the shop, according to police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

None of the merchandise inside was taken during the burglary.

Early Friday, the shop tweeted it’d be open for medical and recreational patients, and in another tweet said it has a new waiting room that was in “full effect,“ for its patrons.

The burglary comes as the dispensary has been dealing with supply shortages of cannabis.