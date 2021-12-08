New U.S. attorney named for Central Illinois

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gregory Harris as the new U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Harris replaces John Milhiser, who submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Feb. 11.

Miller will be the first Black U.S. attorney general for the district. He has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the office since 2001 and for eight years in the 1980s. He also worked in private practice and in the Illinois Office of State Appellate Defender.

Harris received his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Howard University.

“Having served for nearly 30 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, more than a decade in private practice and several years in the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender, Greg Harris is well-qualified and an excellent choice,” U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said in a joint statement.

The office covers 46 counties and has offices in Springfield, Urbana, Peoria and Rock Island.

