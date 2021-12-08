 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

New U.S. attorney named for Central Illinois

  • 0

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gregory Harris as the new U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois. 

Harris replaces John Milhiser, who submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Feb. 11.

This is the moment a truck dragged a car down an Illinois motorway after the vehicle became pinned underneath it.

Miller will be the first Black U.S. attorney general for the district. He has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the office since 2001 and for eight years in the 1980s. He also worked in private practice and in the Illinois Office of State Appellate Defender.

Harris received his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Howard University.

“Having served for nearly 30 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, more than a decade in private practice and several years in the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender, Greg Harris is well-qualified and an excellent choice,” U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said in a joint statement.

The office covers 46 counties and has offices in Springfield, Urbana, Peoria and Rock Island.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News