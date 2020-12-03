Newly elected Illinois Supreme Court justice sworn in

SPRINGFIELD — Justice David K. Overstreet took the oath to become a member of the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.

The 54-year-old was sworn in by his predecessor, Justice Lloyd Karmeier, during an emotional installation ceremony that was livestreamed. Members of Overstreet’s family, as well as close friends, attended the ceremony in person.

He will become one of seven justices on the state’s highest court. His first day is Dec. 7, one day after Karmeier’s term ends. Under the Illinois Constitution, prospective office holders must take the oath of office before their term begins.

Justices are elected from five judicial districts across the state. Three justices are elected from the 1st District, which includes Chicago and Cook County.

Overstreet, who ran as a Republican, won election in November over his opponent, Judy Cates, to represent the 5th Judicial District, which covers 37 counties in southern Illinois.

Speaking through tears and seated on the bench, Overstreet said he was incredibly honored by the opportunity to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.