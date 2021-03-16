Niles man charged in connection with Pana shooting, police say

PANA — A Niles man has been charged in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in Pana that left a 17-year-old victim in serious condition.

The incident occurred around 9:57 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Road. The male victim was transported to a local hospital, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Jacob Mariacher, 21, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Taylorville by State Police, city police and the Christian County Sheriff's Office, a news release stated.

Mariacher has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail pending a Tuesday morning court hearing.

