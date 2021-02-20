Overnight Springfield shooting leaves Decatur man dead, 4 others wounded

SPRINGFIELD — One person is dead and four others suffered injuries in a shooting that occurred overnight in Springfield.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, local police were near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue when they heard gunshots from the building at 1100 South Grand Ave. E. and responded.
All five who suffered injuries from the gunfire were transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital. One of the victims, Carlos Dozier, 22, was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. by emergency room staff.
Sangamon County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Dozier, of Decatur, on Saturday. Preliminary results confirmed that Dozier died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death is continuing to be investigated as a homicide by the county coroner's office and the Springfield Police Department.
Two additional victims suffered minor injuries from a broken window while exiting the building and were treated at Memorial Medical Center.
The shooting was the third in Sangamon County in less than a week.
"The senseless violence in our community must come to an end," said Ward 2 Ald. Shawn Gregory. "It's sad when other lives are in danger with careless acts."
On Thursday afternoon, two teens suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the 2200 block of East Enterprise Avenue in Grandview.
The victims, both 17, were transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital.
This afternoon, one of those teens was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. as a patient at the hospital.
An autopsy on his body is scheduled for Monday morning. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.
According to the county sheriff's office — which has taken over the investigation at the request of Grandview Police — a 16-year-old suspect was found behind a nearby house and taken into custody.
The first of the three local shootings occurred Monday morning when two people were each shot in the leg at an apartment building in the 800 block of West Lenox Avenue.
Witnesses told county law enforcement that a vehicle pulled up to the apartment complex and three males exited, entering a common doorway for two apartment buildings.
Witnesses then reported hearing three or four gunshots and seeing the three males running from the common doorway.
Two of the men got into the vehicle and drove away. The third man, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.
A second man, 37, who was in the vicinity of the apartment complex, also suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. That gunshot victim, and the three men who arrived in the car, were all "familiar with each other," according to a news release issued by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
Both men who were shot were transported by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center.
"There is a great responsibility with hosting parties and it must be done right and when it is not we have seen continued issues," said Gregory of the recent violence in his ward. "While I am a big fan for fun and good times for us all; it has to be done safely. I recognize the need to take action and make changes regarding dangerous and unwanted situation in our community. We will keep our communities safe for all to enjoy!"
The investigations into all three shootings are ongoing.