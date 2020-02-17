Parents say 6-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted, sue Edwardsville school district

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"... this assault and harm would never have occurred but for the Defendant's lack of exercising ordinary care," states the complaint, which was filed by the family's attorney, Keith Jacob.

The parents state in the lawsuit that their daughter "has been waking up often in the night crying," and that she began wetting the bed and herself "which is and was abnormal behavior."

The family has been paying for counseling for the girl and have incurred medical bills for "assessments by experts," the lawsuit also states. They are seeking $50,000 in damages plus legal costs.

The parents took their daughter out of the school following the allegations, and said in the suit they had moved from Swansea to the Glen Carbon area "in hopes to provide their children with a better community and better educational options."

District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson said he could not speak to the specifics of the lawsuit, but issued a statement via email answering general questions about school procedures and policies. He called student safety and security "our hightest priority."