Partial red light camera ban in Illinois passes, but some call it ‘piecemeal’

McSweeney said the measure was similar to one he passed in the House in 2015. He alleged that bill was killed in the Senate at the time by now former-Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Chicago Democrat who recently pleaded guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges and admitted in court that he viewed himself as a “protector” of red light cameras.

The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times each reported that during a Tuesday, Jan. 28, hearing in which Sandoval pleaded guilty, he told a judge, “I used my office as state senator to help SafeSpeed — er, company A ... (and) be its protector in the Illinois Senate and influence other officials to roll out the red light camera program in Illinois.”

McSweeney said his bill was about fighting corruption and a program that targets low-income Illinoisans.

“I am fighting hard to end the corrupt Illinois red light camera program,” McSweeney said in a statement. “These cameras are not about safety. They are all about producing revenue and lining the pockets of political insiders. It is wrong; it is corrupt and it must stop.”

Like the 84-4 vote to advance the bill on the House floor, criticism of red light cameras has been largely bipartisan in recent weeks.