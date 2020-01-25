Police ID victims in Chicago trooper shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman killed a retired state trooper before shooting another retiree and an off-duty trooper and then turning the gun on herself in suburban Lisle, authorities said Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelley said the fatally wounded retiree was 51. Another retired trooper, 55, was seriously injured. The off-duty trooper, 48, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The Chicago Tribune, quoting police, said retired trooper Lloyd Graham, 55, and off-duty trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, were taken to Edward Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in serious condition. The trooper who died was identified as Gregory Rieves, 51.

The shooting occurred about 10:13 p.m. Friday at a cigar lounge in Lisle.

On its Facebook page, the Lisle Police Department identified the shooter as Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago. The department said McMullan and the men knew each other, but did not disclose the nature of the relationship.

The department said surveillance video showed a group of people in a room watching a big-screen TV. At one point, McMullan stands up, shoots a man seated in front of her, and then shoots two others before turning the gun on herself.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” Kelly said in a statement issued shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. “We are mourning the loss of a retired trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment.”