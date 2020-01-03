Police identify 2 people of interest in Crete homicide in which husband, wife were bound in car trunk

Police have identified two people of interest in the case of a Crete Township couple who in June were found bound in the trunk of their vehicle and left for dead by robbers who went on to ransack their home.

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said his department had been working for months with the Will County State's Attorney's Office to secure charges against two males in the case, but couldn't say when they might be charged or provide many additional details without jeopardizing the investigation.

Francisco Aranda, a 63-year-old business owner who'd for decades run a corner grocery in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, died in the trunk of his Chevrolet Impala from a combination of stress, physical restraint and dilated cardiomyopathy, according to the Will County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Aranda's 59-year-old wife survived the attack with minor injuries by managing to crawl her way into the Impala's backseat after her husband kicked down one of the car's seats.