Police investigate death of prominent Edwardsville lawyer

EDWARDSVILLE — The death of a prominent Illinois lawyer is being investigated, but few details about his death were released immediately.

The Madison County Sheriff's office says Randy Gori was found dead in his home in Edwardsville, Illinois, around 9 p.m. Saturday after a 911 call was received. Authorities didn't say how Gori died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police said a black Ross-Royce Cullinan SUV that was taken from Gori's home was recovered. And a suspect was detained in connection with Gori's death.

Gori's law firm, the Gori Law Firm, has specialized in asbestos litigation nationwide, and the firm has received more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. In addition to the law firm, Gori also founded a real estate and property management company.

The city of Edwardsville said last month it planned to name its new ice rink the Gori Family Ice Complex after Gori donated to the project.

