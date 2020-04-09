Pritzker grants clemency requests to prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic

She said their median age is 61 and their median time in prison is 27 years. In comparison, most convicted armed robbers are eligible for release after eight or nine years, she said, citing corrections data.

Soble said she hopes Powell’s case will open the door for the others. Besides the 44 men, there are another three dozen or so in prison for life in connection with nonfatal Cook County armed robberies — all sentenced under the habitual criminal law — but Soble said she is seeking immediate release only for those who are elderly and have housing plans secured.

Ayisha Powell said she was about 22 months old when her father went to prison. Despite his incarceration, the 37-year-old Joliet woman said the two formed a close bond through visits, phone calls and letters.

She said her father’s card arrived in the mail for every birthday. In each card or letter, he promised he would come home someday, writing, “I shall return.”

“He’s kept a positive mindset all these years,” she said. “I don’t know how he did it, but he’s always been in good spirits.”

“It really is a blessing and the best feeling of my life,” she continued. “God answered our prayers.”