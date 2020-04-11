Pritzker grants commutations amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has recently been using his clemency power to commute sentences for some Illinois prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak.

Pritzker granted commutations for 17 Illinois inmates since March 11, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Basil Powell, who was imprisoned in 1986 for being the lookout in two robberies, was one of those prisoners. A tough-on-crime sentencing law that labeled him a repeat offender led to his life sentence after his conviction. But reform advocates fought for his release due to their concern regarding elderly and sick inmates during the outbreak, and he was released Thursday.

“I feel good, like a thousand bricks got up off my shoulders,” Powell said in a telephone interview. “I didn’t think this day would come like this. I’ve been fighting all my life to get out and kept being told no.”

Pritzker's office did not provide information on the commutations Thursday, and he has not indicated if it was in response to the pandemic.

Pritzker also commuted the life sentence of Charles Harris. The 58-year-old man was convicted of armed robbery and serving a mandatory life term under the habitual criminal law. He had been in prison since 1988 and was released Wednesday.