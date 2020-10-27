Proponents, opponents of tax amendment square off

"If this constitutional amendment were to pass, we would see in the blink of an eye somebody designated by (House Speaker) Mike Madigan say something along these lines 'We didn't think we'd have to do this, but our finances are tight. We just don't have enough to meet our needs of the state so we'll have to readjust the income brackets,' " Durkin said. "That is what we call code for a tax increase."

Manar said proponents of the amendment have to battle "misinformation" that is being spread by the opponents.

"We stand in stark contrast to those littering the airwaves with false and misleading information," Manar said. "Some of those commercials I would describe as scare tactics because they want to protect their wealth at the expense of everyone else's.

Opponents have aired commercials against the amendment that not only contend that the middle class will be hit with tax hikes in the future, but that lawmakers will begin taxing retirement income. Retirement income is not subject to the state income tax in Illinois. Although lawmakers have the power to tax retirement income now, they've never done that for fear of voter backlash.