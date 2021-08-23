Prosecutor pleads for tips in Carbondale student killing

Keeshanna Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital after the 3 a.m. shooting in Carbondale. Three other gunshot victims were treated.

Prosecutor Joe Cervantez said law enforcement has received limited information from the public.

“The problem is, is that when something like this happens, we get dozens of calls to 911 for police to come and you know intervene and protect them. But yeah, once they get there, they're met with resistance ...” Cervantez said.

The shooting came just after the first week of fall semester classes at SIU. Chancellor Austin Lane said in a statement that the campus community was “heartbroken" by Jackson's death.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night.

Police say they responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, Carbondale police said in a statement.

Cervantez said said his office's needs the community's help to help prosecute this case.

"I need them to be courageous. I need them to stand up for what's right," Cervantez said. “We have people that want to speak, but ... they don't want to be known as someone who tells. And I'm not exactly sure where that comes from, you know, they know what's right, I need them to do what's right.”

